Report: Saints/Tom Brady Had Mutual Interest

If Drew Brees had decided to retire following the 2019 NFL season, is it possible that the New Orleans Saints could have replaced the surefire Pro Football Hall of Famer with another one?

ESPN's Adam Schefter and Jeff Darlington reported over the weekend that the Saints wanted Brady if Brees had indeed decided to retire and that Brady would have had an interest in the team.

Of course, a Brady/Saints deal was always contingent on Brees retiring, which he decided against doing by signing a two-year, $50 million deal in March before Brady, who played the first 20 seasons of his career with the New England Patriots, signed a two-year, $50 million deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, only days later.

Brees has accepted a deal from NBC to become an analyst for the network whenever he is finished playing, which some believe may be after this season.

The 41-year Brees is the NFL's all-time leader in passing yards and touchdown passes, while Brady is currently second in both categories.