Report: Saints WR Michael Thomas to Undergo Multiple Surgeries

According to ESPN NFL reporter Adam Schefter, New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas will undergo multiple surgeries on his ankle to repair a torn deltoid and other ligaments.

Thomas reportedly held off on the surgeries because he knew it was likely Drew Brees' last season and wanted to make a run at the Super Bowl with him.

Schefter's report dropped shortly after Thomas was tweeting lyrics from a song by late rapper Nipsey Hussle.

Thomas' 2020 season was his most difficult as a pro.

One year after setting the NFL single-season reception record (149) in 2019, he injured his ankle late in the week 1 win over Tampa Bay.

When he was finally set to return from injury, he was suspended by the team for punching teammate Chauncey Gardner-Johnson in practice.

Thomas returned to the team just past the midway point of the season, but was placed on Injured Reserve for the final month, as coach Sean Payton noted it was the only way to help his ankle heal up for the postseason.

Returning in the playoff game against the Chicago Bears, Thomas caught his first touchdown of the season.

On Sunday in a season-ending loss to Tampa Bay, he was held to 0 receptions on 4 targets, marking the first time in his NFL career he was held without a catch.

Apparently, Thomas' ankle was worse off than many realized, as multiple surgeries are now required.

