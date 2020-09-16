Report: Saints WR Michael Thomas Expected To Miss Next Game, Potentially More

New Orleans Saints All-Pro wide receiver Michael Thomas suffered a high ankle injury in the final moments of the season opener on Sunday.

According to Mike Triplett of ESPN, Thomas is not expected to play this Monday night against the Las Vegas Raiders.

With the novel coronavirus, the NFL has adjusted a number of roster rules this season. One is allowing players who are placed on Injured Reserve (IR) to come off it after only three weeks.

Reportedly, the Saints have broached the topic of placing Thomas on IR, but he believes he can be back sooner than the three-week time frame.

He's now being listed as week-to-week.

Thomas set a single-season NFL record in 2019 with 149 receptions.

Now in his 5th NFL season, Thomas has only missed one game in his career.

The second receiver on the depth chart is veteran Emmanuel Sanders, followed by Trequan Smith and Deonte Harris.