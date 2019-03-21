Cameron Meredith had higher hopes for his first year with the New Orleans Saints in 2018.

After signing a 2 year deal worth up to $9.5 million last offseason, Meredith struggled to overcome a knee injury that followed him from his time with the Chicago Bears.

After tearing his ACL and suffering other knee ligament damange in 2017 with the Bears, Meredith struggled to fully recover, only appearing in 6 games last year and ending last season on Saints IR and undergoing arthroscopic knee surgery in November.

Pundits speculated Meredith may be cut to free up some salary cap space, but it appears he'll be back with New Orleans this year after agreeing to take a pay cut, per Field Yates.

A $2.1 million pay cut for the Saints highest paid offseason acquisition last year is a sizable one.

Meredith likely felt he wouldn't get a better base salary in 2019 on the open market.

He proved early in his career to be a viable receiving threat. New Orleans and Meredith are hoping he can overcome knee injuries to find that form again.