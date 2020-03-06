Report: Saints Will Place 1st Round Tender on Taysom Hill

New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton has consistently said he believes backup quarterback Taysom Hill, who also serves as a special teamer, returnman, wide receiver, fullback, and tight end, is a future franchise quarterback in the NFL.

Hill, the swiss army knife of the offense and a restricted free agent (RFA), will reportedly be tagged as a first-round tender RFA according to Adam Schefter.

Unless Hill signs a multi-year deal with the Saints or another team, the 1st-round tender gurantees Hill a minimum of a one-year contract worth $4.407 million.

If another team offers him a contract the Saints do not want to match, the team would have to give New Orleans their first-round draft pick.

All signs have pointed to Hill coming back to the Saints in 2020. Schefter's report is not a surprise.