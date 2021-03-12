Defensive tackle Malcom Brown looks to be the latest New Orleans Saints cap casualty as the team continues to chip away at the salary cap in order to get below the league's $182.5 million cap number for the 2021 season.

NFL Insider Josina Anderson reported the news Friday morning.

The 27-year old Brown has been a starter for the Saints over the last two seasons after signing as a free agent in March of 2019.

Early last week reports surfaced of the Saints desire to trade Brown.

The reason was clear. The Saints are over the cap, and can trim $5 million in cap space if he's not on the roster.

No teams took the bait, and once Brown is officially released, he'll enter the 2021 league year as a free agent.

Brown will undoubtedly generate interest from teams looking for a solid defensive run-stuffer in the trenches.

Prior to his time in New Orleans, the 6-foot-2, 320-pounder was a four-year starter in New England, helping the Patriots to victories in Super Bowl LI and Super Bowl LIII.

