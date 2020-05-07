Report: Saints To Open 2020 Season Against Tom Brady and the Bucs

According to a report from Nick Underhill, the New Orleans Saints will begin the 2020 regular season by playing host to Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 3:25 in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on September 13th.

The NFL will officially release the entire 2020 schedule tonight, but as is the case each year, game dates begin to leak.

Underhill's report is somewhat of a surprise in that previous reports suggested the NFL would begin the season with every team playing their 4 allotted games against foes from the opposite conference.

Each season, one division from the NFC plays each of the 4 teams from one division in the AFC.

The reported reasoning for the NFL entertaining the idea is in case the league has to postpone or cancel several games early in the season due to COVID-19.

With news breaking of the Saints opening the 2020 season against a divisional foe, it appears the NFL has nixed the idea of beginning the season with 4 consecutive games of teams from opposing conferences.

Check back at ESPN1420.com for updates on the Saints 2020 schedule.