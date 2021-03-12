Report: Saints Squash Trade Rumors, Save $8.7M By Restructuring WR Michael Thomas Deal

The Saints are making it clear that WR Michael Thomas will be on their sideline next season.

According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the New Orleans Saints restructured their #1 receiver's contract freeing up nearly $9 million in the process.

It was heavily rumored that Thomas could potentially be on the trading block for the Saints due to the drop-off in his productivity (mainly due to injuries) coupled with locker room drama amongst teammates.

Even when you looked at it through those lenses, the rumors never really felt real and now we know the Saints are holding on to their best receiver in recent memory.

For what it's worth, the Saints will be getting a healthier, more focused version of Thomas on the field in 2021.

With this move, the Saints continue to work magic on what was once regarded as the worst cap situation in the league.

At this point, I ask myself why do we even doubt Mickey Loomis—but his work is far from over.

We'll keep you posted on the moves as they happen. Stay tuned.