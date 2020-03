New Orleans Saints free agency long snapper Zach Wood is reportedly returning to the team after agreeing in principle on a new 4-year contract, according to Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.football.

Wood, who went undrafted out of SMU, signed with the Dallas Cowboys in 2016 as a UDFA but was waived before the start of the season.

He inked a deal with the Saints in September of 2017 and has served as the team's long snapper ever since.