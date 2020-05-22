Outside linebacker Anthony Chickillo has agreed to a deal with the New Orleans Saints, according to ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter, citing Chickillo's agent.

Chickillo is 6'3, 255 lbs, and spent his first 5 NFL seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers, who selected him in the 6th round of the 2015 draft.

He played at the University of Miami, following in the footsteps of his father and grandfather.

Chickillo's dad Tony Chickillo and grandfather Nick Chickillo both played collegiately at Miami, and both made it to the NFL.

For his career, Chickillo has accumulated 97 tackles and 7.5 sacks.

Though he's started 5 games at outside linebacker, his primary role in Pittsburgh was on special teams, where he thrived.

Last October, he was placed on the exempt/commissioner's permission list after a domestic violence arrest involving his girlfriend. However, the chargers were withdrawn shortly after the arrest due to insufficient evidence, and he was brought back on the Steelers roster the next day.