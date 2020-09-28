Report: Saints OL Andrus Peat Has Ankle Sprain

The New Orleans Saints may have to do without their starting left guard for an indefinite period of time, but that may actually be good news, considering the fact that some feared they would lose him for a lot longer period of time.

Tom Pelissero of The NFL Network reported on Monday morning that New Orleans left guard Andrus Peat suffered a high ankle sprain in the Saints' 37-30 home loss to the Green Bay Packers at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, La. on Sunday night.

Pelissero reports that more tests will be done on Peat later, but this could help Peat and the Saints breathe a sigh of relief, as Peat was carted off the field in the first half of Sunday night's game.

Peat was replaced by guard Nick Easton, who started the contest at right guard before being replaced by rookie first-round pick Cesar Ruiz.

High ankle injuries can linger, and they can force a player to miss multiple weeks, but when Peat went down, many feared something even worse, like a broken ankle.

Because the injury is still being determined, and because high ankle sprains can be unpredictable, there is no timetable for the 26-year old Peat's return is uncertain.

Saints receiver Michael Thomas has missed the last two weeks with a high ankle sprain.

A 2015 first-round selection by the Saints in the 2015 NFL Draft, Peat suffered a hand injury in the Saints' final regular-season game of 2019, and he missed some time in training camp with that injury.

The 6-foot-7, 316-pound Peat is entering the first year of a five-year, $57.5 million contract extension that he signed back in March.

A two-time Pro Bowl selection, Peat has appeared in 65 career games for the Saints, including 60 as a starter.