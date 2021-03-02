Report: Saints Making It a Priority to Re-Sign Marcus Williams

The New Orleans Saints have apparently made keeping starting safety Marcus Williams one of their top priorities this offseason.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported on Monday that despite a massive cap deficit, and what is likely to be a lot of competition from suitors, "the Saints are expected to prioritize Williams".

Entering the offseason, the Saints are $69 million over a projected $180 million salary cap, and Williams will be one of the top safeties available, so keeping him won't be easy.

A second-round selection by the Saints in the 2017 NFL draft, Williams has been a starter in all four years of his NFL career in New Orleans.

Last season, the 24-year old Williams appeared in 14 games, all as a starter, compiling 59 tackles and three interceptions.

Over his career, Williams has appeared in 60 games, all as a starter, accumulating 246 tackles, to go along with 13 interceptions, one of which he returned for a touchdown.

Williams is probably the most valuable of the Saints free agents, which also includes defensive end Trey Hendrickson, quarterback Jameis Winston, tight end Jared Cook, defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins, linebackers Alex Anzalone and Craig Robertson, and cornerback P.J. Williams.