After news spread Tuesday of New Orleans Saints legend Tom Dempsey recovering from COVID-19, his family told reporter Ramon Antonio Vargas of The Times Picayune that Dempsey's oxygen levels have dropped, and they've moved him into Hospice Care in order to get oxygen equipment.

At 73, Dempsey is currently a resident at the Lambeth House, a retirement community in Uptown New Orleans for both independent and assisted living.

A number of cases and 13 Louisiana deaths attributed to the COVID-19 virus have been residents of the Lambeth House.

Two days ago, WDSU's Christina Watkins quoted a Lambeth House spokesperson as saying all patients who tested positive for coronavirus were now symptom-free, leading the New Orleans Saints to post news on their website of Dempsey's recovery from the virus. The Saints have since removed the story.

Per Vargas, Dempsey's daughter, Ashley, thought her father was recovering after his fever stopped following medication, but the next morning, his oxygen levels.

By placing him into Hospice Care at Lambeth House, Tom Dempsey will be able to use equipment to improve his oxygen intake, something not available to patients at Lambeth who are not in Hospice Care.

Ashley Dempsey told Vargas her father's oxygen levels had already improved by last night, an encouraging sign. Her hope is to move him out of Hospice once his condition improves.

Tom Dempsey is best known for his 63-yard game-winning field goal in 1970, propelling the Saints to an improbable 19-17 win over the Detroit Lions.

At the moment, it was the longest field goal in NFL history by 7 yards, was not equaled until 1998, and not surpassed until 2013 when Matt Prater made a 64-yarder for Detroit.

In late 2013, Dempsey revealed he was suffering from Alzheimer’s disease and dementia.

Tom Dempsey was inducted in the New Orleans Saints Hall of Fame in 1989 and has remained a lifelong supporter of the team.