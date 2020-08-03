After two seasons in New Orleans, defensive tackle Taylor Stallworth's time with the Saints appears to be coming to an end.

According to PFT, Stallworth has been cut.

Stallworth made the Saints roster as an undrafted rookie out of South Carolina in 2018, playing in 14 games.

He made the opening day roster again in 2019, was cut early in the season, signed to the practice squad, then signed back to the active roster later in the year, and played in the 3 postseason games the last two years.

In his NFL career, he's accumulated 16 tackles, a fumble recovery and a sack.

With only 80 players allowed on the 2020 training camp roster, Stallworth's exit highlights the defensive tackles currently on the roster in Sheldon Rankins, David Onyemata, Malcom Brown, Shy Tuttle, free-agent signee Margus Hunt and undrafted free agent Malcolm Roach.

Could Stallworth return to the Saints?

If a player on the New Orleans roster opts out, or is placed on the COVID-19 IR, or IR, and Stallworth isn't picked up by another team, he'd likely be back.

One aspect of his release is likely the Saints already knowing what he brings to the table. Being at the back end of the roster, the team may have been more anxious to see a few new players in training camp.