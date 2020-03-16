Report: Saints Are Re-Signing DT David Onyemata

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

NFL free agency is off and running and with the limited amount of cap space that the New Orleans Saints have as of now many wonder how they'll plan to spend it...?

On Monday they decided to retain one of their best younger players along the defensive line in David Onyemata according to reports from Nick Underhill who covers the team for NewOrleans.com.

Now, the details of the deal have yet to be released, once they are we'll update you on them.

As far as Oneymata goes as a player he started all 15 games he played in last year, he added three sacks, 32 combined tackles, and 11 QB hits.

