Selected by the Saints in the first round of the 2009 draft, Malcolm Jenkins spent his first 5 seasons in New Orleans. According to Ian Rapoport, he's returning to the club.

Jenkins played the last 6 seasons in Philadelphia where he helped the Eagles win a Super Bowl and was a 3-time Pro Bowler.

Philly declined to pick up Jenkins' contract option for the 2020 season a few days ago, making him a free agent.

Saints coach Sean Payton has admitted the team made a mistake when they let Jenkins go in free agency and signed Jairus Byrd in 2014.

Jenkins joins Marcus Williams and Chauncey Gardner-Johnson at safety, while free agent Vonn Bell, who excelled last year in the New Orleans secondary, currently remains unsigned but is drawing interest.