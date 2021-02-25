Report: Russell Wilson May be Traded, Saints One of Four Teams Mentioned

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson is the face of the franchise.

Over the last 9 years, he's helped the team win their only Super Bowl, made 8 Pro Bowls, and is consistently referred to as "the best player to never receive an MVP vote".

Wilson and the Seahawks appeared to be a perfect match, as the 32-year-old signed a huge extension with the team two years ago that included $107 million in guarantees.

However, over the last few weeks, Wilson has made media rounds, opening up about his desire to have more control over personnel decisions within the franchise, and asking the team to improve the offensive line.

Some pundits suggested it was the beginning of a PR campaign that would end with him requesting a trade. It appears the suggestions have come to fruition.

"Broached the topic of being traded" is a nice way of saying Wilson is asking the team if they are willing to trade him.

The Saints being mentioned as one of the four teams has the fanbase percolating with excitement.

Wilson has long said his football idol growing up was Drew Brees.

Brees has not officially announced his retirement yet, but the league-wide expectation is he will soon.

Could Wilson be Brees' replacement?

New Orleans has dealt with Seattle in the past in regards to trade, sending All-Pro tight end Jimmy Graham to the Seahawks in 2015 in exchange for starting center Max Unger and a first-round draft pick.

He's one of eight players in the league with a no-trade clause, and one of five quarterbacks.

If Wilson's situation in Seattle reaches a boiling point, and the Seahawks decide they are going to part ways, Wilson would be able to veto any potential trade to a team he does not want to go to.

Being that New Orleans is only one of four being mentioned, the idea of Wilson in a Saints uniform isn't impossible.

Saints general manager Mickey Loomis has shredded salary in the past in order to acquire a player the team covets.

Even with the current salary cap issues facing the team, don't expect it to hinder the team from trying to acquire Wilson if he truly is available.

