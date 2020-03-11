Former New England Patriots All-Pro tight end Rob Gronkowski, known as much for his personality off the field as his play on it, is reportedly close to inking a contract with World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE), per FS1's WWE Backstage TV show.

Gronk could appear on WWE's Fox show Smackdown as early as March 20th.

Gronkowski is not a trained wrestler, and a potential contract with WWE could mean his involvement in a variety of ways, whether it be as a personality, manager, or part-time wrestler with a limited set of skills.

UPDATE: The Wrap’s Tony Maglio reports Gronkowski has officially signed with WWE, will appear on the March 20th episode of Smackdown and will have a program at Wrestlemania.