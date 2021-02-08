Report: Ragin’ Cajuns Offensive Coordinator Rob Sale Heading to the NFL

Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns offensive coordinator and offensive line coach Rob Sale is reportedly leaving UL to take over as the offensive line coach for the New York Giants.

Louisiana is now in need of a new offensive coordinator.

Head coach Billy Napier is the play-caller, but Sale has been an integral part of the offensive success over the last 3 seasons.

Just today, he and the late DJ Looney were named the 2020 FootballScoop Offensive Line Coaches of the Year.

Four of the starting five Ragin' Cajun offensive lineman in 2020 earned All-Sun Belt honors last season.

An offensive lineman at LSU from 1998 to 2002, Sale's coaching career began at Catholic-High of Point Coupee, as he worked his way up the coaching ladder with stints at ULM, McNeese State, Arizona State, Alabama, and Georgia.

