Louisiana's leading scorer is reportedly entering the transfer portal.

According to Kevin Foote of The Advocate, senior guard Cedric Russell made the decision to leave the Ragin' Cajuns program.

Due to COVID-19, the NCAA granted an extra year of eligibility to student-athletes last season, giving graduates like Russell and senior forward Dou Gueye an opportunity to play another year.

Louisiana head coach Bob Marlin announced three weeks ago that both seniors Russell and Gueye were practicing with the team, and at that moment in time, had plans to return to the team.

"Those guys are practicing (with us) and right now are planning on returning," Marlin said back on June 10th.

Russell is coming off a 1st Team All-Sun Belt Conference season in which he led Louisiana in scoring at 17.2 points per game, second in the conference in three-point field goals per game (2.9), and ranked 14th nationally in total made 3-pointers (76).

Had he remained at UL, he likely would have been the Sun Belt Preseason Player of the Year heading into next season.

Mylik Wilson, Jacobi Gordon, Devin Butts, and Chris Spenkuch are members of last year's UL team who previously entered the transfer portal.

With 5 players leaving via the transfer portal, there are also 4 players who joined Louisiana through the portal.

Arizona forward Jordan Brown, former Lafayette Christian guard Greg Williams from St. John’s, former Lafayette High guard Jalen Dalcourt from San Jose State, and Creighton guard Antwann Jones all joined the Ragin' Cajuns via the portal.

Cajuns Who Played In The NBA/ABA

Unique Team Names Washington's Football Team Should Use But Won't

Worst Sports Team Nicknames Ever