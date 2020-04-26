Report: Quarterback Jameis Winston and Saints Finalizing Contract

The New Orleans Saints may have found the veteran back-up quarterback they've been looking for as the team and former Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston are discussing a deal.

According to Yahoo Sports, a one-year deal is close to being finalized.

Of course, Winston's services were no longer needed in Tampa Bay after the team signed Tom Brady.

Winston would compete for the No. 2 job along with Taysom Hill. The Saints also traded back into the seventh round of the draft yesterday to pick Mississippi State quarterback Tommy Stevens.

The 26-year-old Winston has had some success in the league since being drafted No. 1 overall in 2015. He's completed 61.3% of his passes with 121 touchdowns and 88 interceptions. The flip side is that he has only gone 28-42 in his five seasons with the Bucs.

Last season was not particularly good for Winston as he threw a career-high 30 interceptions, becoming the first quarterback in league history to throw for 30 touchdowns and 30 interceptions in a season.

After the season though, Winston underwent LASIK surgery to correct his nearsightedness.