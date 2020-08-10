Report: Power 5 College Football Conferences Moving Toward No Fall Football

University Presidents and college football conference commissioners are currently discussing the cancellation or postponement of the fall football season, according to reports from both ESPN and SI.com.

Pat Forde and Ross Dellenger of SI.com reported the Big 10 is on the path to canceling the 2020 football season, but have plans to discuss with other Power 5 (P5) conferences in an effort for a uniform decision later this week.

Group of 5 (G5) schools are also having discussions with one another about a potential uniform announcement as well, per SI.com.

On Saturday, the MAC became the first Division I FBS conference to postpone all of fall sports until the spring.

In the next few days, it's possible the rest of college football follows suit.

If all schools postpone until the spring, will the Universities be any better equipped to play with the coronavirus shadowing over the world?

If a viable vaccine is in place, perhaps.