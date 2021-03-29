Report: Poirier vs McGregor Part III to be Finalized Soon, Here is What We Know

Lafayette's own Dustin "The Diamond" Poirier and the infamous Conor McGregor will reportedly face-off in the octagon for the third time, and it will happen soon.

July 10th would be 168 days removed from Poirier's victorious TKO of McGregor in round 2 of the main event at UFC 257.

Poirier and McGregor also fought in 2014 at UFC 178, with McGregor winning in via TKO 1:46 into round one. It took place at 145 pounds, while the most recent fight took place at 155 pounds.

Per Helwani, the trilogy fight will take place at 155 pounds as well, and will be one of the most profitable in UFC history.

Having a proud Lafayette native headlining a main event that has a chance to be the most lucrative in the history of MMA is awesome.

Poirier has made it a point to give back to the Lafayette community through his The Good Fight Foundation charity.

