Carolina Panthers star running back Christian McCaffrey has reportedly agreed to a contract extension larger than any other for a player at his position in the history of the NFL.

ESPN's Adam Schefter and David Newton state McCaffrey has inked a four-year extension paying him $16 million annually.

"I'm so excited to continue my career in Carolina," McCaffrey told ESPN on Monday. "I want to thank Mr. [David] Tepper, Marty Hurney, and Coach [Matt] Rhule for the opportunity to help lead this great franchise, and to all my teammates for their help along the way. And to Panthers fans, KEEP POUNDING!" Panthers Make McCaffrey NFL's highest-paid RB

McCaffrey, son of former NFL Pro Bowl wide receiver Ed McCaffrey, joined some elite company last season, becoming only the third running back in NFL history to rush for over 1,000 yards and receive for over 1,000 yards in the same season. The other two were Roger Craig (1985) and Marshall Faulk (1999).

"Christian McCaffrey is a centerpiece player that you can build around,'' new Panthers coach Matt Rhule said last week. "He's going to be a special player for us.''

McCaffrey will turn 24 in June. His extension puts him under contract with the Panthers through the 2025 season.