Report: NFL to Nix International Games in 2020

As the NFL prepares to release its 2020 schedule next week, the league is not expected to have any international locations on it.

Since 2007, the NFL has had at least one international game every season.

They were scheduled for five in 2020, with the Jacksonville Jaguars scheduled for two "home" games in London at Wembley Stadium.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the NFL is nixing all international games in 2020, according to ESPN's Vaughn McClure.

In addition to the Jaguars two games, the league was expected to schedule a pair of games at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in north London, as well as a matchup at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City.

It'll mark the first time in 14 seasons the league has not had a game played on foreign soil, and only the third time since 1985 (includes preseason contests).