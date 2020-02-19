Report: NFL Expected To Add More Playoff Teams Under Next CBA

NFL owners want to add 2 more playoff teams each year, according to ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter. One in the AFC and one in the NFC.

When the new Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) is finalized, 14 of the 32 NFL teams will qualify for the postseason, as opposed to the current setup of 12.

The #1 seed in each Conference would earn a bye week, rather than the current format of the top 2 seeds in each conference getting a bye to the Divisional Round.

Schefter also reports through a source, the players on the #1 seeded team in each conference will receive postseason pay during the first weekend of the playoffs, another change from the status quo.

The change, per Schefter, is expected to take effect next season.