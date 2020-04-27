The NFL is hoping to start the 2020 season on time but has reportedly set-up a contingency plan in case it gets pushed back due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Typically kicking off their season-opening game on the Thursday following Labor Day, and the bulk of week 1 games the following Sunday, followed by a Monday night doubleheader, the NFL season is hoping to have their usual September start dates.

However, a Mid-October start date with no bye weeks could be a reality according to John Ourand and Ben Fischer of The Sports Business Journal.

Under a scenario of the league having to begin the season halfway through October, teams would reportedly have no bye weeks, and Super Bowl LV in Tampa Bay would be played on February 28th, 2021, as opposed to the currently scheduled date three weeks earlier on February 7th.

An official NFL schedule will be released next month, but as the case with the current environment around the world, it could be altered if necessary.