Report: NFL Claims More Covid-19 Protocol Violations by Saints, Punishment Expected

Reports surfaced Saturday evening from several NFL reporters about the league discovering more COVID-19 protocol violations against the New Orleans Saints.

The Saints have already been punished more than any team in the league for COVID-19 violations, as the NFL took away their 7th round pick in the 2021 draft, and fined the team and coach Sean Payton a total of $850,000 for a pair of violations during the season.

So what may come next?

Currently, the Saints have 3 picks in the 2021 NFL Draft (Round 1, 2 and 4). However, they are expected to acquire two compensatory picks at the end of the 3rd round due to Teddy Bridgewater's signing with the Carolina Panthers last offseason and former assistant GM Terry Fontenot being hired away by the Atlanta Falcons as their new GM.

While the team has been planning on having 5 picks in the first four rounds of this year's draft, tonight's reports suggest it'll be less.

