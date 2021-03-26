New Orleans Saints CB Marshon Lattimore Arrested in Cleveland

According to sources, Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore was arrested Thursday in Cleveland.

UPDATE: Details on Lattimore's arrest stemmed from a car being pulled over for traffic violations.

Details are slim but at least "three sources" familiar with the situation say that the 24-year-old Cleveland native was arrested on suspicion of receiving stolen property.

Jail records confirm Lattimore's arrest but no details have been released. A mugshot of the three-time Pro Bowl selection and 2017 Defensive Rookie of the Year appeared on the Cleveland.com website after he was booked into the Cuyahoga County Jail.

Lattimore has not been formally charged, but we will update this story when more details become available.