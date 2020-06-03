Report: NBA To Resume Season July 31st

ESPN NBA senior insider Adrian Wojnarowski us reporting the league will resume the 2019-2020 season on July 31st, playing all games in Orlando.

22 teams would include the New Orleans Pelicans, as well as other teams not currently in the top 8 in either conference.

The 6 additional teams would be franchises who were within 6 games of 8th place in their conference, which includes the Pelicans, Portland Trail Blazers, San Antonio Spurs, Phoenix Suns, and Washington Wizards.

Per Woj, the proposal is expected to pass by an overwhelming vote by the league's Board of Governors on Thursday.

Under the proposed schedule, a Game 7 of the NBA Finals would end on October 12th.

Even without 8 of the 30 league teams, the NBA is expected to have a portion of the regular season, play-in, and postseason games.