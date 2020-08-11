Report: Mountain West Conference Postpones Football

Yet another NCAA college football league has apparently decided to hold off on playing this fall.

The Athletic's Brett McMurphy reported that the Mountain West Conference voted on Monday to cancel the 2020 college football season over concerns related to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

McMurphy reports that the league will consider playing football in the spring.

There was also a report of Monday that the Big Ten voted to cancel the 2020 season according to anonymous sources to Detroit Free Press.

Last week, the Mid-American Conference officially postponed football in the fall.