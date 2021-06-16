Report: Mike Bianco Top Candidate For LSU Baseball Coach

Are the LSU Tigers closing in on their new head coach for the 2022 college baseball season?

The Advertiser's Glenn Guilbeau reported on Tuesday that Ole Miss head coach Mike Bianco, a former player and assistant coach at LSU, has emerged as the top candidate to replace Paul Mainieri.

The 54-year old Bianco was the head coach at McNeese St. from 1998-2000, guiding the Cowboys to an overall record of 100-71, before serving as the head coach at Ole Miss for the past 21 seasons, accumulating an overall record of 822-462, including an appearance in the College World Series in 2014.

A starting catcher for LSU for two seasons, including the 1989 team that qualified for the College World Series, Bianco began his coaching career as a graduate assistant at Northwestern St. from 1991-1992, before serving as an assistant coach at LSU from 1993-1997.

Bianco is the father of Drew Bianco, a junior outfielder/infielder with the Tigers, as well as Sam Bianco, an infielder for the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns.

LSU is looking for a replacement for Mainieri, who announced late last month that he was retiring at the end of the season.

The 63-year old Mainieri, who took over as head coach of LSU prior to the 2007 season, guided the Tigers to a national championship in 2009.

Mainieri, whose collegiate career spanned 39 seasons, also guided LSU to four SEC titles and six SEC Tournament crowns.