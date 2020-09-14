Report: Michael Thomas Has High Ankle Injury [Video]

New Orleans Saints All-Pro wide receiver has a high ankle injury, according to a report from Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network.

The extent of it is currently unknown, but Thomas believes he can play through it, per Pelissero.

Thomas suffered the injury in the final moments of yesterday's win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers when his ankle got caught underneath running back Latavius Murray as he was tackled.

As the video shows, Thomas is fortunate it wasn't worse.