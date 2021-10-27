Report: Mark Ingram Returns to the Saints via Trade

Heisman trophy-winning running back Mark Ingram entered the NFL a little over 10 years ago with the New Orleans Saints.

Drafted 28th overall out of Alabama by New Orleans, who traded back into the first round to take him, Ingram went on to set the franchise record in rushing touchdowns (50), and currently ranks 2nd all-time in franchise history in rushing yards (6,007), second behind Deuce McAllister (6,096) by only 89 yards.

After signing with the Baltimore Ravens as a free agent in 2019, it appears Ingram would fall just short of the Saints record, but the two-time Pro Bowler will likely get it, as he's reportedly been reunited with the team via a trade with the Houston Texans.

Ingram and current Saints running back Alvin Kamara gave every postgame interview together in 2017 and 2018, becoming one of the most likable duos in the league.

The pair appear to be happy about the reunion.

Saints fans are excited about Ingram's homecoming.

Ingram wore 22 for the majority of his tenure with the Saints, but that's currently occupied by defensive back Chauncey-Gardner Johnson. (Ingram had 28 his rookie year, but that's also currently taken by Devine Ozigbo)

Ingram wore 21 in Baltimore, and 2 in Houston. Both numbers are currently worn on the Saints by cornerback Bradley Roby and quarterback Jameis Winston.

Whichever number he wears, expect to see some old 22 Saints jerseys this Sunday at the Caesar's Superdome when New Orleans hosts Tampa Bay.

