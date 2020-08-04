LSU is back to three scholarship quarterbacks on the roster for a second consecutive season.

According to 247sports, redshirt freshmen QB Peter Parrish is leaving LSU, entering the NCAA Transfer Portal yesterday.

Redshirt junior Myles Brennan is set to start, replacing Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow.

Backing him up on the depth chart is a pair of freshmen QBs in early-enrollees Max Johnson and TJ Finley.

Parrish was a 4-star prospect when signing with LSU out of Central High in Phenix City, Alabama.