REPORT: LSU-Florida Football Game Postponed

According to reports, the LSU and Florida Gators SEC football game for this coming Saturday at 3 p.m. in the Swamp of FL has been postponed due to an outbreak of COVID-19 cases within the Gators football team. The news was first spotted on Twitter from Graham Hall of the Gatorsville Sun.

This isn't a surprising development as just a day ago Florida suspended team activities due to the COVID outbreak that was discovered.

SEC guidelines state that you must have at minimum 53 scholarship players available to play in order for a game to take place, otherwise it will be either postponed or canceled. Reports were that the Gators had about 29 players who have been affected by the outbreak according to G. Allen Taylor of The Athletic.

Nobody wants to hear or see a team dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak and we all wish the Gators well health-wise but this could be a blessing in disguise for the Tigers.

Not only have the Tigers struggled to defend any opposing offense through three games (1-2) they would have had to play this upcoming game without one of their best players in QB Myles Brennan. As Scott Prather wrote earlier on Wednesday that if this game were to be played Ed Orgeron said that Brennan would be doubtful after sustaining some injuries after the game against Mizzou.

LSU is now scheduled to play next, Saturday, October 24th at 3 p.m. at home against South Carolina.

The extra time off should give Brennan time to heal up and hopefully be able to play against the Gamecocks. In addition, give new defensive coordinator Bo Pellini time to simplify things for his defense and seal up some of the leaks that continually occur.

According to the Baton Rouge Advocate, this will be the second SEC game postponed due to the virus as Vanderbilt-Missouri was postponed earlier in the week. Altogether there have been 14 FBS games that have either been postponed or canceled because of COVID-19.

