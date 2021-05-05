Veteran tight end Josh Hill was released by the Saints in March in one of several moves to help the team get below the salary cap.

An unheralded cog in a New Orleans offense that set NFL records, Hill was often praised by Saints head coach Sean Payton for doing many important things that helped the team win but didn't show up on the stat sheet.

After 8 seasons in New Orleans, the former undrafted free agent out of Idaho State was signed by the Detroit Lions on March 13th, in what appeared to be a reunion with former Saints tight ends coach Dan Campbell, now the head coach in Detroit.

However, according to Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, Hill will not be suiting up for the Lions, electing to retire.

Hill played in 117 games for the Saints, including 61 starts.

He ends his career with 116 receptions and 15 touchdowns.

