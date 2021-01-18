Report: Lions To Name Saints Assistant Dan Campbell Next Head Coach

With their season officially over, the New Orleans Saints coaching staff will be losing Dan Campbell.

Campbell joined the Saints staff in 2016 as tight ends coach/assistant head coach.

After playing 11 seasons in the NFL at tight end, Campbell began his coaching career with the Miami Dolphins as an intern, working his way up the staff, and eventually serving as interim head coach in 2015 after the team fired Joe Philbin.

Campbell replaces Matt Patricia as head coach in Detroit, who was fired during the regular season after a disastrous stint where he posted a 13-29-1 record.

Ranking All Ten Saints Head Coaches

Longest-Tenured NFL Head Coaches

Top 10 NFL Players in Merchandise Sales