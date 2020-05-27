Report: LHSAA Investigating Several Programs For Violating Non-Gathering Rules

The Louisiana High School Athletic Association (LHSAA) is reportedly investigating multiple football programs for possibly violating the non-gathering rules put in place due to COVID-19.

According to Ken Trahan of Crescent City Sports, LHSAA Executive Director Eddie Bonine gained photographic and video evidence of 4 New Orleans-area schools who may have violated the one-to-four ratio rule put in place during the coronavirus pandemic.

Bonine would not reveal the identity of the four programs.

Bonine tells Trahan that representatives of the involved schools will meet before the LHSAA executive committee on June 24th to offer an explanation.

Any program found guilty of violating the non-gathering rule could face a stiff penalty.