Longtime women's basketball coach Kim Mulkey was officially introduced as the new head coach at LSU yesterday, a press conference full of big quotes and championship aspirations.

Mulkey, a Hall of Famer, left Baylor for LSU after 21 seasons and 3 National Championships.

According to a report from The Advocate, Mulkey will be paid $2.5 million annually, though the terms of the deal are not public yet.

A $2.5 million a year salary would be more than the reported $2.4 million UConn head coach Geno Auriemma is paid per year, making Mulkey the highest-paid coach in women's college basketball.

It is also $1.8 million more a year than previous LSU women's basketball coach Nick Fargas was paid in the final year of her contract with the Tigers.

Mulkey, 58, grew up in Tickfaw, Louisiana.

She was an All-American point guard at Louisiana Tech, where she won a pair of National Championships.

Mulkey then became an assistant at LA Tech, winning another National Championship as an assistant coach.

In 2000, she became the coach at Baylor, winning three National Titles, and was twice named the AP College Basketball Coach of the Year. She is the first woman in basketball history to win a National Championship as a player, associate coach, and head coach.

