Report: Jacksonville Jags Trading Nick Foles to the Chicago Bears

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

According to NFL Insider Adam Schefter, the Chicago Bears are acquiring a veteran quarterback to compete with young Mitchell Trubisky.

How much a year can change things. This time last year Nick Foles was signing a four-year $88M deal to become the starting quarterback for the Jacksonville Jaguars. He sustained a hand injury during the first game of last season and rookie Gardner Minshew played so well that even when he came back and regained the starter role he eventually lost it.

Foles started just four games for the Jags, he went 0-4 throwing for 736 yards, three touchdowns, and two picks.

For all my sports posts and to hear my inner sports thoughts, make sure to keep up with me on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook