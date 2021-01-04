After canceling the NCAA March Madness basketball tournament in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, plans are being made in 2021 to do whatever is possible to avoid doing so again.

According to Anthony Calhoun, Sports Director of WISH-TV in Indianapolis, this year, March Madness will not be spread out at venues all over the country as it typically is. Instead, the entire men's tournament will be played in Indianapolis, home of the NCAA headquarters.

Expect tons of venues across the Indianapolis area to be busy in mid March, as 67 total games are played in the tournament, which hosts 68 teams.

No word has leaked yet on plans for the NCAA women's basketball tournament, though the NCAA should have the same mindset of finding a single city to host every game.

In an effort to reduce exposure to COVID-19, changes have been made across college basketball this season.

For example, Sun Belt teams host one opponent for two games on Friday and Saturday each week during the 2020-21 season.