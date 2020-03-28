Multiple sources are reporting Georgia Southern will hire Texas Tech assistant Brian Burg as their new men's basketball coach.

He replaces Mark Byington, who left after seven seasons to take the head men's basketball coach at James Madison.

Burg has been in coaching since 2003. He is no stranger to the Sun Belt, having been director of basketball operations at Middle Tennessee from 2007-09 and was on Chris Beard's staff at Little Rock for the 2015-16 season when the Trojans won the Sun Belt Conference and advanced to the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

He served as Beard's Chief of Staff at Texas Tech from 2016-18 before being named a full time assistant coach for the 2018-19 season, as the Red Raiders advanced to the NCAA title game.

It's the first hire for newly named Athletic Director Jared Benko.