Former NFL quarterback Tarvaris Jackson died last night in a car accident, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network. He was 36 years old.

Jackson played for a decade in the NFL, selected in the 2nd round by the Minnesota Vikings in the 2006 draft.

After leading the Vikings to an NFC North Division title in 2008, he was replaced as the starter in 2009 by Brett Favre.

After backing up Favre for two seasons, he signed with Seattle, starting for the Seahawks in 2011, before being replaced the following season by Matt Flynn who was then replaced by rookie Russell Wilson.

Trading to Buffalo in 2012, he lasted one year with the Bills, before returning to the Seahawks in 2013 as Wilson's backup for the three more seasons.