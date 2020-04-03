Former STM and LSU quarterback Jamie Howard overcame a rough bout of the coronavirus, while his son Walker, a junior quarterback at STM, also tested positive but is asymptomatic.

My friend Kevin Foote of The Advocate spoke to Jamie, who admitted he didn't take the virus serious at first, but once he developed the symptoms, realized the gravity of the situation.

Howard developed pneumonia, spending a week and a half dealing with serious respiratory issues among other things, before finally starting to feel more like himself today.

Walker, who has many scholarship offers from the likes of LSU, Alabama, Louisiana and more, is self quarantining for two weeks.

