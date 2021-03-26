Report: FBI Still Actively Investigating LSU Basketball and Coach Will Wade

Federal investigators were recently in Baton Rouge as part of their continuing investigation into LSU basketball and coach Will Wade, according to a report from Sports Illustrated.

In his 4 years as head coach at LSU, Wade's team have gone 82-39, making the NIT in 2018, the NCAA tournament in 2019 and 2021, and would've been in the dance last year had it not been canceled to to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Wade was briefly suspended in 2018 when news of an investigation into the program broke.

In an HBO documentary entitled The Scheme, Wade is heard on a wiretap discussing a "strong-ass offer" he made to guard Javonte Smart during the recruitment process.

Last August, ESPN senior writer Mark Schlabach detailed documents he obtained from the NCAA enforcement staff regarding LSU basketball coach Will Wade.

According to information in the documents, Wade offered or arranged impermissible benefits to 11 potential LSU recruits, or individuals associated with the potential recruits, whether it be a family member, loved one, or an AAU coach.

According to Schlabach's story, NCAA VP of enforcement Jonathan Duncan wrote in a document last summer that Wade has not fully cooperated with LSU's own internal investigation, making the NCAA investigation more time-consuming.

An NCAA investigation into Wade also remains active by the association’s Independent Accountability Resolution Process.

