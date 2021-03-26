Report: FBI Still Actively Investigating LSU Basketball and Coach Will Wade

Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

Federal investigators were recently in Baton Rouge as part of their continuing investigation into LSU basketball and coach Will Wade, according to a report from Sports Illustrated.

In his 4 years as head coach at LSU, Wade's team have gone 82-39, making the NIT in 2018, the NCAA tournament in 2019 and 2021, and would've been in the dance last year had it not been canceled to to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Wade was briefly suspended in 2018 when news of an investigation into the program broke.

In an HBO documentary entitled The Scheme, Wade is heard on a wiretap discussing a "strong-ass offer" he made to guard Javonte Smart during the recruitment process.

Last August, ESPN senior writer Mark Schlabach detailed documents he obtained from the NCAA enforcement staff regarding LSU basketball coach Will Wade.

According to information in the documents, Wade offered or arranged impermissible benefits to 11 potential LSU recruits, or individuals associated with the potential recruits, whether it be a family member, loved one, or an AAU coach.

According to Schlabach's story, NCAA VP of enforcement Jonathan Duncan wrote in a document last summer that Wade has not fully cooperated with LSU's own internal investigation, making the NCAA investigation more time-consuming.

An NCAA investigation into Wade also remains active by the association’s Independent Accountability Resolution Process.

LOOK: The most popular biblical baby names

To determine the most popular biblical baby names, Stacker consulted the name origin site Behind the Name and the Social Security Administration's baby names database then ranked the top 50 names from Behind the Name's Biblical Names origins list of 564 names, based on how many babies had been given these names in 2019. Click through to find out which biblical names have stood the test of time.

How Many in America: From Guns to Ghost Towns

Can you take a guess as to how many public schools are in the U.S.? Do you have any clue as to how many billionaires might be residing there? Read on to find out—and learn a thing or two about each of these selection’s cultural significance and legacy along the way.

READ ON: See the States Where People Live the Longest

Stacker used data from the 2020 County Health Rankings to rank every state's average life expectancy from lowest to highest. The 2020 County Health Rankings values were calculated using mortality counts from the 2016-2018 National Center for Health Statistics. The U.S. Census 2019 American Community Survey and America's Health Rankings Senior Report 2019 data were also used to provide demographics on the senior population of each state and the state's rank on senior health care, respectively.

Read on to learn the average life expectancy in each state.
Get our free mobile app

 

Filed Under: lsu, will wade
Categories: State Sports
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top