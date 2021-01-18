Report: Falcons to Hire Saints’ Terry Fontenot as GM, Saints to Receive Draft Compensation

The Atlanta Falcons are reportedly hiring Saints assistant GM Terry Fontenot to be their General Manager.

Fontenot being hired away means the Saints will receive compensatory draft picks.

Last November, NFL owner approved a new rule that compensates teams for grooming minority GMs and head coaches.

According to the rule, if a team loses an assistant coach or assistant in management that leaves to accept a head coaching job or GM position from another NFL team, the team is compensated with a pair of 3rd round picks in consecutive seasons.

By rule, New Orleans will receive a third-round compensatory pick in 2021, and another third-rounder in 2022.

Fontenot, 40, was a hot name on the GM circuit. In addition to interest from Atlanta, he also with the Denver Broncos, Detroit Lions, and Jacksonville Jaguars for their GM jobs.

