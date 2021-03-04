Report: Ex-LSU Coach Les Miles Now Wants Investigation Released

Former LSU head football coach Les Miles apparently wants to end his lawsuit to deny the public release of a report that he sexually harassed student workers.

Brooks Kubena of The Advocate and Kenny Jacoby, Nancy Armour, and Jessica Luther of the USA Today published reports on Wednesday that revealed that Miles, saying that he is tired of "unfair and speculative reporting", wants the documents to now be released, after previously looking to deny public release.

Last month, USA Today and The Advocate newspapers published articles that allege that Miles, currently the head coach of the Kansas Jayhawks, sexually harrassed student workers during his time as the LSU head coach.

According to the articles in those publications, the alleged improprieties occurred back in 2013 and were brought to light in an investigation ordered by LSU.

According to The Advocate Miles offered a secret settlement to an LSU student who accused him of inappropriate behavior, while attorneys for Miles disputed the newspaper's characterization that it was a settlement.

Miles' attorneys suggested that the report remain confidential because disclosure would cause Miles to suffer " serious injury to his reputation and personal life" in a lawsuit filed in January to deny the release of the report.

The report by USA Today on Wednesday states that the internal investigation of Miles by LSU may be revealed as part of the Husch Blackwell report, which the university plans to release on Friday.

A native of Alyria, Ohio, Miles coached LSU for parts of 12 seasons, from 2005-2016, compiling an overall record of 114-34.

The 67-year old Miles, who coached at Oklahoma St. prior to his time at LSU, guided the Tigers to the BCS National Championship in 2007.

Kansas went 0-9 in Miles' second season as coach in 2020, after a 3-9 record last season.

In 18 years as a college head coach, Miles has compiled an overall record of 145-73.

A former college football player at Michigan, Miles began his coaching career there as a graduate assistant in 1981, before moving on to serve as an assistant coach at Colorado (1982-1986), Michigan (1987-1994), and Oklahoma St. (1995-1997).

Miles also served as an assistant coach in the NFL for the Dallas Cowboys from 1998-2000, prior to becoming the head coach at Oklahoma St.