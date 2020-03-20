ESPN's Adam Schefter is reporting veteran wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders has agreed to a two year deal with the New Orleans Saints.

Sanders just completed his tenth year in the league, splitting time between the Denver Broncos and the San Francisco 49'ers, amassing 865 yards and five touchdowns.

Sanders says the deal is pending a physical. He was acquired by the 49'ers at the trade deadline last year. In 144 career regular season games, he has 601 catches for 7,893 yards and 42 touchdowns.