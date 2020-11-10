The long-anticipated rematch between Lafayette native Dustin Poirier and the notorious Conor McGregor will reportedly take place at UFC 257 on January 23rd in Las Vegas.

MMA Fighting's Damon Martin reports it's a "done deal".

A fight between the two had been in the works for a while.

McGregor and Poirier began exchanging pleasantries on social media the last few months, with McGregor proposing a televised MMA sparring exhibition match to Poirier on Twitter, suggesting the two fight for charity, promising he'd donate $500,000 to The Good Fight Foundation, a charity founded by Poirier and his wife Jolie.

McGregor had previously stated he wanted the fight to take place in 2020, while the UFC propositioned the January 23rd, 2021 date for a fight with Poirier.

The UFC responded with interest in making the fight happen under their umbrella, but on the January 23rd date.

McGregor then said he wanted the fight to happen at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, home of the Dallas Cowboys. In the end, McGregor didn't get his wish.

Martin reports the fight will happen in Vegas, though McGregor is pushing for it to be moved up to December 12th, as UFC 256 lost its Nunes vs Anderson main event after Amanda Nunes withdrew from the fight yesterday.

Poirier and McGregor fought 6 years ago at UFC 178, with McGregor winning in via TKO 1:46 into round one.

Poirier appeared on Ariel Helwani of ESPN's MMA podcast last month, answering questions about a potential match with Conor McGregor, his charity goals, and more.

"A win over Conor keeps my career trajectory upward," said Poirier about a potential fight with McGregor. "A (potential) title fight after that (would likely follow)."

Poirier also spoke to Helwani about the ultimate vision for his charity, The Good Fight Foundation.

"A goal of mine with the charity, which we haven't moved on yet because we need big funding, would be to open a gym on the side of town I grow up on," said Poirier. "(We'd) have a youth combat club there. Boxing. Mixed martial arts. Jiu-Jitsu. Something to get the kids off the streets and somewhere to go after school. The tuition would be good grades or improved grades."

Poirier wrestled at Northside high and became involved in MMA in his teens.

"For me personally, combat sports has changed my life, " Poirier said passionately. "Not just financially, but my outlook on life, the respect I have, and a lot of things. It's good for kids on that side of town who are in tough situations to get involved."

A $500,000 donation from McGregor would go a long way to getting Poirier's vision of a combat sports gym for the youth off the ground.

McGregor has maintained he will come through on his donation promise.

Poirier has made it a point to give back to the Lafayette community.

Most recently, his foundation donated 1000 meals to the employees of three major Lafayette hospitals during the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic.